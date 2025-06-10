Left Menu

Transforming Dharavi: Mumbai's Ambitious Step Toward a Slum-Free Future

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project aims to transform Asia's largest slum into a modern township, focusing on housing, livelihoods, and sustainable infrastructure. Spearheaded by CEO SVR Srinivas, the project promises to deliver inclusive urban space through a unique public-private partnership, enhancing quality of life for Dharavi's residents.

SVR Srinivas, CEO, Dharavi Redevelopment Project (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai's ambitious Dharavi Redevelopment Project is set to reshape one of Asia's largest informal settlements into a modern, interconnected township. Chief Executive Officer SVR Srinivas highlighted the project's significance to Mumbai's urban renewal, underscoring its focus on housing, livelihoods, and sustainable ecological practices.

During an interview with ANI, Srinivas emphasized a broader vision of a 'slum-free Mumbai', progressing towards 'slum-free Maharashtra', and ultimately contributing to a 'slum-free India'. He asserted that the Dharavi initiative is crucial, not just for providing shelter but for safeguarding livelihoods, making it the most inclusive Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project undertaken nationwide.

Implemented under a public-private partnership model by the Adani Group and the Government of Maharashtra, the project will provide all eligible residents with improved housing. According to Srinivas, the project's foundation is built on economic change, resilient infrastructure, and equitable development, all while preserving Dharavi's unique characteristics. A comprehensive master plan proposes to interweave green spaces throughout, enhancing the quality of life in Dharavi and positioning it as a newly imagined heart of Mumbai.

