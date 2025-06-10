Left Menu

Global Economic Growth Stalled by Trade Wars, Says World Bank

The World Bank forecasts reduced economic growth globally due to escalating trade wars, most notably initiated by U.S. policies. This has resulted in downgraded growth prospects for major economies, including China, Europe, and Japan. India remains a growth leader, but its expansion is also slowing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:35 IST
Global Economic Growth Stalled by Trade Wars, Says World Bank
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Trade wars, notably driven by U.S. policies, are expected to significantly hinder economic growth this year, both in the United States and around the world, according to a World Bank forecast released Tuesday.

Without directly mentioning President Donald Trump, the World Bank reported that the U.S., the world's largest economy, is projected to grow by only 1.4% this year, a stark contrast to the 2.8% observed in 2024. The downgrade continues with global growth expectations cut to 2.3% for 2025, down from 2.8% in 2024.

World Bank chief economist Indermit Gill emphasized that the impact of trade policies, including widespread tariffs, has disrupted efforts for a 'soft landing' for the global economy. The repercussions have significantly slowed growth in China's economy, impacted European exports, and resulted in continued uncertainty that discourages business investment worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025