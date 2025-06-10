Uttar Pradesh: India's Emerging Business and Tech Hub
Uttar Pradesh is rapidly becoming a preferred destination for setting up commercial offices and industrial units, thanks to competitive incentives and a supportive business environment. The state government is promoting the Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy 2024, focusing on infrastructure and decentralised development to boost regional growth.
In a statement on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh highlighted the state's emergence as a leading destination for commercial and industrial ventures, attributed to its incentives and business-friendly environment.
During a seminar hosted by Invest UP, Singh outlined plans for a new city in Bundelkhand to mirror Noida's success, aiming for decentralised development. The event, attended by tech leaders, global investors, and policymakers, focused on promoting the GCC Policy 2024 to attract investment.
Officials emphasized the state's robust infrastructure, supportive policies, and continual development, with Noida and Greater Noida as key GCC hubs while Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities expand. Upcoming conferences and international outreach initiatives aim to bolster Uttar Pradesh's appeal to investors worldwide.
