Han Zheng's Diplomatic Mission: Bridging Spain and China

China's Vice President Han Zheng's visit to Spain underscores strengthened economic and political relations, marked by meetings with key Spanish figures. The visit follows recent high-level engagements, highlighting mutual interests in technology and trade, while hinting at challenges like the EU pork trade tensions and growing tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:46 IST
Han Zheng
  • Country:
  • Spain

China's Vice President, Han Zheng, arrived in Spain on Tuesday, marking the beginning of a significant four-day visit. His itinerary includes meetings with King Felipe and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, further solidifying the growing economic and political ties between the two nations.

This visit comes two months after Prime Minister Sanchez's trip to Beijing, aimed at strengthening relations amid global trade tensions exacerbated by U.S. tariffs. With Spain eager to position itself as a liaison between China and the EU, it also seeks to draw Chinese investments in advanced technologies.

Despite the positive outlook, challenges persist, such as Beijing's inquiry into EU pork imports. Nevertheless, tourism from China to Spain is projected to spike, highlighting the potential for deeper bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

