India's Strategic Leap: Self-Reliance in Defence by 2029

India aims to achieve Rs 3 lakh crore in defence production and Rs 50,000 crore in exports by 2029. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasizes the country's growing self-reliance in defence and highlights the importance of combating information warfare. He also stresses the media's role in ensuring accurate information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has set ambitious goals for its defence sector, aiming for Rs 3 lakh crore in production and Rs 50,000 crore in exports by 2029, as announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Speaking at an event, Singh emphasized the need for vigilance against information warfare, urging citizens to act as 'social soldiers' by identifying and combatting misinformation.

Highlighting India's journey towards self-reliance, Singh noted the significant increase in domestic defence production and exports, positioning India as a formidable player on the global stage.

