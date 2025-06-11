Left Menu

World Bank Slashes Global Growth Forecast Amid Tariff Uncertainty

The World Bank lowered its global growth forecast for 2025 to 2.3%, citing increased tariffs and uncertainty as major economic threats. Nearly 70% of economies, including the U.S., China, and Europe, saw their growth estimates cut. The forecast also highlights the impact of trade barriers on the global economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 00:36 IST
World Bank Slashes Global Growth Forecast Amid Tariff Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Bank has reduced its global growth forecast for 2025 to 2.3%, attributing the decline to heightened tariffs and pervasive uncertainty. This revision came as part of the lender's latest Global Economic Prospects report, which noted that nearly 70% of economies, including major players like the U.S., China, and Europe, witnessed downgraded projections. The revisions follow President Trump's erratic tariff adjustments that have heightened the U.S. tariff rate to its highest in nearly a century.

The report warns of a potential global trade slowdown, predicting trade growth to dip to 1.8% in 2025. Economic risks are primarily tilted downward due to trade barriers and a tumultuous global market. Nevertheless, World Bank officials remain hopeful about potential dialogue to ease the trade tensions, suggesting that a subsequent phase of growth may be driven by adaptations in supply chains and advancements in artificial intelligence.

Despite the World Bank's cautious outlook, the White House cited recent economic data pointing to stronger economic performance, including increases in investment and personal income. Emerging markets, however, are expected to struggle more, with developing economies likely to face significant long-term recovery challenges. The World Bank's outlook highlights the urgent need for new trade partnerships amid shifting global dynamics.

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025