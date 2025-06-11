U.S.-China Trade Talks Progress in London

In London, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has confirmed that trade discussions with Chinese officials continue to progress. Despite his departure for Washington due to a prior congressional commitment, key U.S. officials remain engaged in the negotiations.

Bessent highlighted the productive nature of the talks over the past two days, signaling optimism about the ongoing dialogues. As he prepares to address Congress, he entrusts U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer with maintaining the momentum in talks.

The continuity of these discussions underscores the importance both nations place on resolving trade differences, with Bessent expressing confidence in Lutnick and Greer's ability to effectively carry forward the negotiations with the Chinese delegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)