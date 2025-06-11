U.S.-China Trade Talks Progress in London
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced ongoing trade talks with Chinese officials in London. While Bessent will return to Washington for a congressional commitment, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will continue discussions with the Chinese delegation.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In London, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has confirmed that trade discussions with Chinese officials continue to progress. Despite his departure for Washington due to a prior congressional commitment, key U.S. officials remain engaged in the negotiations.
Bessent highlighted the productive nature of the talks over the past two days, signaling optimism about the ongoing dialogues. As he prepares to address Congress, he entrusts U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer with maintaining the momentum in talks.
The continuity of these discussions underscores the importance both nations place on resolving trade differences, with Bessent expressing confidence in Lutnick and Greer's ability to effectively carry forward the negotiations with the Chinese delegation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- China
- trade
- talks
- London
- Scott Bessent
- Commerce
- negotiations
- Lutnick
- Greer
ALSO READ
London Stocks Surge as Trump Postpones EU Tariffs
Boosting Commerce: US-India Trade Pact Poised to Reverse Headwinds
Government Cracks Down on 'Dark Patterns' in E-commerce: A Call for Fair Consumer Practices
KTR in London: Strengthening Global Ties with Telangana Diaspora
Cracking Down on E-Commerce's Dark Patterns: Government's Stern Warning to Online Giants