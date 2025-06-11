Left Menu

Spain's Tourism Surge Sparks Housing Crisis: A Balancing Act for Economic Growth

Spain might welcome up to 100 million tourists this year, posing economic and social challenges the government must address. While tourism bolsters the economy, it exacerbates a housing crisis in cities like Madrid and Barcelona. The government is taking steps to regulate short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, to mitigate issues.

Madrid | Updated: 11-06-2025 04:51 IST
  Spain

Spain is poised to receive as many as 100 million tourists in the coming year, according to projections reported by Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo. While the influx signifies the nation's soaring appeal as a travel destination, it also presents challenges for residents that the government can no longer afford to ignore.

Housing-related protests have erupted, prompting the government to crack down on illegal Airbnb listings. The growing number of short-term rentals in major cities like Madrid and Barcelona has intensified the housing shortage and fueled public frustration. Signs at demonstrations express a clear message: 'Get Airbnb out of our neighborhoods.'

With a current home deficit of 450,000, Spain's top priority is constructing more public housing. At the same time, Economy Minister Cuerpo emphasizes reinforcing economic ties with the US amidst potential tariff disputes. As tourism-driven pressures mount, Spain must strike a balance between welcoming visitors and safeguarding domestic interests.

