Trump's EV Rule Rollback Sparks Controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign three resolutions that nullify California's electric vehicle sales mandates and related diesel engine regulations. This action, approved by lawmakers, challenges California's initiative to significantly increase electric vehicle sales by 2035, a move supported by 11 other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 05:18 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 05:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump is set to sign three resolutions that reject California's ambitious electric vehicle mandates. The resolutions, approved by lawmakers, aim to halt California's plan to end the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035, a target embraced by 11 other states and representing a hefty portion of the U.S. auto market.

The first resolution targets a waiver granted by the EPA under former President Biden, which allowed California to impose an 80% electric vehicle mandate by 2035. This decision signals a victory for automotive giants like GM and Toyota, who have opposed the regulations. The White House is silent on the issue, but numerous industry officials are expected to attend the signing.

Furthermore, Trump will sign a resolution that cancels the EPA's 2023 approval of California's zero-emission heavy-duty truck plan and another opposing California's low-NOx vehicle regulations. California Governor Gavin Newsom has promised to contest the repeals in court. These actions have further ignited the debate over the future of electric vehicles in the United States.

