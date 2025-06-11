Federal Appeals Court Upholds Trump's Controversial Tariffs Amid Legal Battles

A federal appeals court on Tuesday granted the U.S. government permission to continue collecting President Donald Trump's extensive import taxes while legal disputes over his trade policy progress in appeal. This decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reinforces an earlier ruling that extended post another federal court's decision to invalidate the tariffs on May 28. The previous court had ruled that Trump overstepped his authority. Highlighting the complexities surrounding Trump's tariffs, the court stated that the challenges involve 'issues of exceptional importance' and therefore expedited the case, scheduling arguments for July 31.

The legal proceedings focus on the 10 percent tariffs Trump imposed in April on nearly every country and the more severe tariffs he placed, then temporarily suspended, on nations with which the U.S. has trade deficits. Furthermore, tariffs on imports from China, Canada, and Mexico were tied to Trump's aims of curbing illegal immigration and the influx of synthetic opioids across American borders.

Trump declared the tariffs citing emergency powers under a 1977 law, though a three-judge panel of the US Court of International Trade concluded he surpassed his authority. The implemented tariffs disrupted global trade, caused turmoil for businesses, and unsettled financial markets worldwide.