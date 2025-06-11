Left Menu

Global Pressure Mounts Against U.S. Tariff Plans on Aircraft

Several nations and aerospace companies are urging the U.S. not to impose new tariffs on commercial aircraft parts. Boeing highlights a tariff-free agreement with the UK as a model for future negotiations. The documents suggest prioritizing duty-free treatment in trade agreements to benefit the aviation sector.

China, Mexico, the European Union, Japan, Canada, and numerous airlines and aerospace firms across the globe are pressuring the Trump administration to refrain from enacting new national security tariffs on imported commercial planes and parts. This information surfaced in documents made public on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing referenced a recently announced trade deal with Britain. The May agreement assures that there will be no tariffs on airplanes and parts, a template Boeing suggests could be used in other trade discussions.

In a filing to the U.S. Commerce Department, Boeing emphasized the need for the United States to secure duty-free treatment for commercial aircraft and their components in any upcoming trade agreements. The company draws parallels to the successful tariff-free arrangement achieved with the United Kingdom.

