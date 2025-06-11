Revolutionizing Screens: 'Me No Pause Me Play' Champions Menopause Awareness

New Delhi -- A cinematic milestone was set in Mumbai as 'Me No Pause Me Play' embarked on its muhurat, highlighting menopause, a subject often overlooked in both cinema and society.

Directed by Samar K Mukherjee and helmed by writer-producer Manoj Kumar Sharma, this film aims to usher in a new era of awareness. Produced by Mirrro Films and Digifilming, with support from Reliance Entertainment, it brings together a talented ensemble cast.

The film adapts the acclaimed book of the same name, aiming to debunk myths around menopause. Esteemed actors, including Kamya Punjabi and Deepshikha Nagpal, stress the importance of public dialogue in breaking the silence that surrounds this phase in women's lives.

