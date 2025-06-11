Revolutionizing Screens: 'Me No Pause Me Play' Champions Menopause Awareness
The historic launch of 'Me No Pause Me Play' in Mumbai marks the beginning of a groundbreaking film focused on menopause. Directed by Samar K Mukherjee and penned by Manoj Kumar Sharma, the movie seeks to break the silence surrounding this neglected topic in both cinema and society.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi -- A cinematic milestone was set in Mumbai as 'Me No Pause Me Play' embarked on its muhurat, highlighting menopause, a subject often overlooked in both cinema and society.
Directed by Samar K Mukherjee and helmed by writer-producer Manoj Kumar Sharma, this film aims to usher in a new era of awareness. Produced by Mirrro Films and Digifilming, with support from Reliance Entertainment, it brings together a talented ensemble cast.
The film adapts the acclaimed book of the same name, aiming to debunk myths around menopause. Esteemed actors, including Kamya Punjabi and Deepshikha Nagpal, stress the importance of public dialogue in breaking the silence that surrounds this phase in women's lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NZ Expands Mental Health Innovation Fund, Eases Access for Grassroots Groups
New Hawke’s Bay Facility Offers Home-Like Respite for Mental Health Service
Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health
$51M Boost to Mental Health and Addiction Services in Midland Region
Mysterious Illness Strikes Telangana Mental Health Institute: One Dead, 70 Affected