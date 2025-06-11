Sterling Sinks Amid UK Spending Review and Global Trade Talks

Sterling faced a downward trend on Wednesday as the British currency reacted to a strengthening dollar. This followed anticipation of a significant UK spending review to be presented by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, detailing the distribution of approximately 2 trillion pounds in public expenditure.

The pound traded at $1.3472, showing weakness against both the dollar and euro, despite trade talks in London between U.S. and Chinese representatives easing some global economic tensions. Reeves' announcement will address allocations for various sectors, though more funding is expected in the autumn budget.

The UK's economic outlook remains uncertain with a mixed jobs report and heightened inflation. The Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, reflecting cautious market sentiment. Analysts suggest recent job data indicate underlying economic frailty, despite earlier growth reports.

