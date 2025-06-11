Singapore-Flagged Vessel's Fiery Ordeal: An Ongoing Battle

A major fire on the Singapore-flagged container ship, MV Wan Hai 503, is under management but not fully controlled, as confirmed by Defence sources on Wednesday.

The vessel, although stable, exhibits a slight tilt of 10 to 15 degrees to the port side amid ongoing rainfall over the region.

Earlier in the day, adverse weather grounded a Coast Guard Dornier aircraft, but it has since resumed its mission, providing crucial updates upon completion. Eighteen crew members have been rescued, while four remain unaccounted for following Monday's container explosion, which ignited the fire approximately 44 nautical miles off the coast of Azhikkal, Kerala.