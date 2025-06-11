US-China Minerals Deal Spurs Forced Labor Concerns
US President Donald Trump announced a deal to source magnets and rare earth minerals from China, while tariffs on Chinese goods will increase to 55 percent. Meanwhile, an international rights group warns that companies sourcing materials from China's Xinjiang region risk involvement in forced labor practices.
In a recent development, US President Donald Trump confirmed a deal with China to import magnets and rare earth minerals, coinciding with a tariff increase on Chinese goods to 55 percent.
This agreement comes amidst growing international concerns over forced labor practices in China's Xinjiang region, a key supplier of critical minerals and raw materials.
An international rights group highlighted that several global brands might unknowingly engage in such unethical labor practices through their supply chains connected to the region, sparking calls for more stringent oversight and regulations.
