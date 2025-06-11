Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Explosion at Virudhunagar Firecracker Unit

An explosion at a firecracker unit in Virudhunagar district claimed two lives and injured four others. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed sorrow and announced financial aid for victims' families and the injured. The incident highlights the risks in firecracker manufacturing units.

An explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar district, tragically killing two workers on Wednesday. The victims, a 54-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, died instantly, according to official reports.

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed deep sorrow over the incident, offering condolences and announcing a financial aid package. The families of the deceased will receive Rs 4 lakh each, while those with severe injuries receive Rs 1 lakh, and those with minor injuries, Rs 50,000.

The incident took place in Vadakarai village under Kariyapatti taluk. The four injured are receiving treatment at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital, with the government ensuring their special care.

