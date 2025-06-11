Child Labour Fight Faces New Challenges Amid Funding Cuts

The ambitious global goal to eradicate child labour by 2025 is confronting significant challenges, according to a new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and UNICEF. Funding cuts have emerged as a critical threat to advancements made in reducing the number of children forced into work.

Over the past 25 years, child labour numbers have nearly halved, yet approximately 138 million children worldwide continued to be involved in labour last year, missing out on crucial opportunities for education and play. UNICEF's executive director, Catherine Russell, underscored that recent positive developments could be overturned without sustained financial backing.

The report highlights the alarming situation of children engaged in hazardous work, particularly in agriculture. While the numbers of working children have decreased by 22 million since 2020, 54 million still face perilous conditions. The majority of child labour occurs in sub-Saharan Africa, stressing the need for reinforced efforts in policy and education to safeguard children's futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)