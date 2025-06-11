Left Menu

Child Labour Fight Faces New Challenges Amid Funding Cuts

The global goal to eliminate child labour by 2025 is off track, threatened further by funding cuts, a joint report by the ILO and UNICEF reveals. Despite a near 50% decrease in child labour over 25 years, 138 million children work, with reductions risked by cuts in education and livelihood programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:26 IST
Child Labour Fight Faces New Challenges Amid Funding Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ambitious global goal to eradicate child labour by 2025 is confronting significant challenges, according to a new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and UNICEF. Funding cuts have emerged as a critical threat to advancements made in reducing the number of children forced into work.

Over the past 25 years, child labour numbers have nearly halved, yet approximately 138 million children worldwide continued to be involved in labour last year, missing out on crucial opportunities for education and play. UNICEF's executive director, Catherine Russell, underscored that recent positive developments could be overturned without sustained financial backing.

The report highlights the alarming situation of children engaged in hazardous work, particularly in agriculture. While the numbers of working children have decreased by 22 million since 2020, 54 million still face perilous conditions. The majority of child labour occurs in sub-Saharan Africa, stressing the need for reinforced efforts in policy and education to safeguard children's futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025