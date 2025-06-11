Inflation Trends Amidst Tariff Tensions

Consumer prices in the United States saw a modest increase in May, mitigated by lower gasoline costs. However, looming import tariffs from the Trump administration are expected to drive inflation higher in the months to come, according to a Labor Department report.

While Walmart announced price hikes, the Federal Reserve is expected to maintain interest rates as the U.S. economy grapples with tariff-related price increases. Economists predict businesses will incrementally adjust prices to avoid consumer backlash, despite Trump's urging for companies like Walmart to absorb the tariffs.

Though the Consumer Price Index rose only 0.1% last month, concerns are mounting over the potential inflation surge due to tariffs. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics faces staffing challenges, but reassures data quality standards remain rigorous.

(With inputs from agencies.)