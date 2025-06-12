High-Stakes Aerial Encounters: Chinese Jets Shadow Japanese Patrol Planes
Chinese fighter jets flew alarmingly close to Japanese military patrol planes, with incidents occurring over the Pacific Ocean. This was during Chinese aircraft carrier operations. The close encounters have prompted Japan to express serious concerns, fearing potential collisions reminiscent of past encounters over the East China Sea.
In a concerning development over the weekend, Chinese fighter jets came uncomfortably close to Japanese military patrol planes, as reported by Japan's defense ministry on Thursday. This occurred alongside the simultaneous Pacific Ocean operations of two Chinese aircraft carriers for the first time.
The incidents saw a Chinese J-15 jet from the Shandong aircraft carrier tailing a Japanese P-3C patrol aircraft for 40 minutes on Saturday. Similar actions were repeated on Sunday when another J-15 pursued a P-3C for 80 minutes, at one point closing in to just 900 meters ahead of the Japanese aircraft.
Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force, based in Okinawa, was conducting surveillance in international waters. Tokyo expressed serious concerns about the abnormal approaches, fearing potential collisions, and criticized Beijing's explanation of the operations as routine training, recalling previous episodes of tension in 2014.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Surveillance Showdown: India’s New CCTV Security Rules
Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning
Delhi Police Crackdown: Four Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Detained After Month-Long Surveillance
BSF's Triumph: The Collapse of Pakistan's Border Surveillance
Diddy Combs' Trial: Bribery, Surveillance Footage, and a Dark Double Life