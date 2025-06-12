Shockwaves in Britain's Economy: Tariffs Hit Hard
Britain's economic output fell by 0.3% in April due to U.S. tariffs, marking the steepest drop since October 2023. The decrease was influenced by a decline in goods exports and the aftermath of a temporary real estate tax break. The Bank of England revised growth forecasts amid persistent challenges.
In April, Britain's economic performance took a remarkable hit, with data revealing a 0.3% contraction, as reported by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The sharp decline emerged after the announcement of wide-ranging tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump, which sent abrupt shockwaves across the global economy.
The ONS highlighted that the fall represented the largest monthly drop since October 2023 and was far greater than economists' predictions. The abrupt reversal in fortunes was largely fueled by a historic decline in goods exports to the United States, following the introduction of new tariffs. Additionally, the evaporation of a temporary tax break related to house purchases took a toll on the real estate sector.
Britain's growth trajectory appeared uncertain as the Bank of England adjusted its full-year forecast. While the economy expanded by 0.7% in the first quarter, modifications reflected a combination of stagnating demand, elevated inflation, and cautious business sentiment. This caution has been underlined by observed downturns in consumer spending and corporate investment due to increasing labor costs.
