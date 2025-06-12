Tech Meets Entertainment: Revolutionizing Film Marketing with Moving Brahma

In a bold convergence of technology and cinema, visionary entrepreneur Vatsal Rajgor is embarking on a new venture with filmmaker Prem Raj Soni. The duo aims to transform film marketing through Moving Brahma, a project infused with a USD 500,000 investment from Rajgor. The company promises to merge marketing buzz with measurable business outcomes.

Moving Brahma is envisioned as a full-stack, ROI-driven marketing engine that taps into Rajgor's tech-centric approach and Soni's deep understanding of the film industry. Together, they plan to offer production houses, distributors, and OTT platforms integrated services that drive growth and enhance audience reach through data-led strategies.

This unique venture is currently internally funded through Rajgor's already successful enterprises, Digimaze and Strique AI, offering a strong foundation and creative freedom. By avoiding premature external funding, Moving Brahma is positioned to experiment and refine its strategies for an impactful entry into the entertainment world, pioneering a new era of film marketing. Amidst charting a viable funding roadmap, the project reflects a future-ready approach which could redefine film marketing dynamics in India.

