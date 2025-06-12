Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crashes Near Ahmedabad

An Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, raising fears of casualties. Authorities are investigating the incident and coordinating rescue efforts. Emergency response teams have rushed to the crash site, and injured individuals have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India plane, scheduled for London, met with a tragic accident near Ahmedabad airport, crashing shortly after takeoff.

While casualties are feared, confirmation is awaited. The crash took place around 2 pm in the Meghaninagar area, leading to a swift response from emergency personnel.

Rescue and firefighting teams have been deployed, and several injured have been transported to a nearby hospital. Air India has committed to providing updates as details emerge.

