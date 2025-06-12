Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crashes Near Ahmedabad
An Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, raising fears of casualties. Authorities are investigating the incident and coordinating rescue efforts. Emergency response teams have rushed to the crash site, and injured individuals have been taken to the hospital for treatment.
Ahmedabad
India
An Air India plane, scheduled for London, met with a tragic accident near Ahmedabad airport, crashing shortly after takeoff.
While casualties are feared, confirmation is awaited. The crash took place around 2 pm in the Meghaninagar area, leading to a swift response from emergency personnel.
Rescue and firefighting teams have been deployed, and several injured have been transported to a nearby hospital. Air India has committed to providing updates as details emerge.
