Skoda's Strategic Leap in India: Doubling Down on Growth

Czech carmaker Skoda is aggressively pursuing plans to boost its presence in the Indian market by doubling its sales volume. According to Ashish Gupta, Skoda Auto India's Brand Director, the company is focusing on expanding its portfolio, which includes entering the CNG segment and enhancing its pre-owned car business.

Skoda's strategy involves capitalizing on its SUV lineup, which now includes a compact SUV model, to increase market share. Having captured approximately 1.8% of the domestic passenger vehicle segment, the carmaker aims to reach 2.5-3% by year's end. The company is also set to expand its sales network to around 350 outlets from the current 296 touchpoints.

In addition to urban centers, Skoda is strengthening its presence in semi-urban areas, which now account for 60-65% of its sales network. While the company plans to evaluate CNG powertrain options, Gupta indicated the launch of a localized EV in the domestic market. These steps are part of Skoda's broader plan to improve its ranking in the passenger vehicle segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)