Skoda's Strategic Leap in India: Doubling Down on Growth

Skoda aims to double its sales volume in India by expanding its pre-owned and CNG car businesses, enhancing sales networks, and leveraging its compact SUV. The company plans to end the year with 350 sales outlets and targets a market share of 2.5-3 percent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:15 IST
Czech carmaker Skoda is aggressively pursuing plans to boost its presence in the Indian market by doubling its sales volume. According to Ashish Gupta, Skoda Auto India's Brand Director, the company is focusing on expanding its portfolio, which includes entering the CNG segment and enhancing its pre-owned car business.

Skoda's strategy involves capitalizing on its SUV lineup, which now includes a compact SUV model, to increase market share. Having captured approximately 1.8% of the domestic passenger vehicle segment, the carmaker aims to reach 2.5-3% by year's end. The company is also set to expand its sales network to around 350 outlets from the current 296 touchpoints.

In addition to urban centers, Skoda is strengthening its presence in semi-urban areas, which now account for 60-65% of its sales network. While the company plans to evaluate CNG powertrain options, Gupta indicated the launch of a localized EV in the domestic market. These steps are part of Skoda's broader plan to improve its ranking in the passenger vehicle segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

