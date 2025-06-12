Skoda's Strategic Leap in India: Doubling Down on Growth
Skoda aims to double its sales volume in India by expanding its pre-owned and CNG car businesses, enhancing sales networks, and leveraging its compact SUV. The company plans to end the year with 350 sales outlets and targets a market share of 2.5-3 percent.
- Country:
- India
Czech carmaker Skoda is aggressively pursuing plans to boost its presence in the Indian market by doubling its sales volume. According to Ashish Gupta, Skoda Auto India's Brand Director, the company is focusing on expanding its portfolio, which includes entering the CNG segment and enhancing its pre-owned car business.
Skoda's strategy involves capitalizing on its SUV lineup, which now includes a compact SUV model, to increase market share. Having captured approximately 1.8% of the domestic passenger vehicle segment, the carmaker aims to reach 2.5-3% by year's end. The company is also set to expand its sales network to around 350 outlets from the current 296 touchpoints.
In addition to urban centers, Skoda is strengthening its presence in semi-urban areas, which now account for 60-65% of its sales network. While the company plans to evaluate CNG powertrain options, Gupta indicated the launch of a localized EV in the domestic market. These steps are part of Skoda's broader plan to improve its ranking in the passenger vehicle segment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Skoda
- India
- pre-owned cars
- CNG segment
- market share
- sales network
- SUV
- semi-urban
- EV
- automotive
ALSO READ
SUV Boom Reflects Economic Inequality in India
Suvendu Adhikari Challenges Election Fairness and Rising Electricity Tariffs in West Bengal
Hero MotoCorp's Sales Surge: Breaking Records and Gaining Market Share
Goodyear Rolls Out Assurance MaxGuard SUV Tyres in India
Family Survives Terrifying SUV Crash in Himachal Pradesh