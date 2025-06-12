Traffic Chaos in Uttarakhand: A Fatal Hindrance to Emergency Care
Severe traffic congestion in Uttarakhand's tourist and pilgrimage areas is delaying emergency medical care and resulting in preventable deaths. Recently, delays led to the death of two individuals. Residents call for improved emergency response systems and infrastructure to manage the high tourist influx more effectively.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:55 IST
- Country:
- India
In Uttarakhand, major tourist hotspots and pilgrim centers are witnessing severe traffic congestion, hindering timely medical assistance and leading to preventable fatalities.
Recently, traffic delays resulted in two deaths in just four days. One victim, from Nainital, died stuck in traffic near Kainchi Dham, while another from Delhi succumbed in Mussoorie due to similar congestion.
Residents are urging authorities to enhance emergency responses and infrastructure, as these recurring incidents highlight the critical need for improved traffic management and prompt medical support during the tourist season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Wellington Hospital to Gain New ED, 126 Beds in $1B Health Infrastructure Push
Government Greenlights Major Infrastructure Projects in Andhra Pradesh
PM Modi's Mega Infrastructure Boost to Transform Kanpur
Syria Set to Double Electricity Supply with Major Infrastructure Deal
Union Cabinet Boosts Agriculture and Infrastructure with Key Decisions