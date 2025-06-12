Traffic Chaos in Uttarakhand: A Fatal Hindrance to Emergency Care

In Uttarakhand, major tourist hotspots and pilgrim centers are witnessing severe traffic congestion, hindering timely medical assistance and leading to preventable fatalities.

Recently, traffic delays resulted in two deaths in just four days. One victim, from Nainital, died stuck in traffic near Kainchi Dham, while another from Delhi succumbed in Mussoorie due to similar congestion.

Residents are urging authorities to enhance emergency responses and infrastructure, as these recurring incidents highlight the critical need for improved traffic management and prompt medical support during the tourist season.

(With inputs from agencies.)