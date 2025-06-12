Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Plane Crashes in Ahmedabad

A London-bound Air India flight with 242 passengers and crew crashed in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff, resulting in a tragic incident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed the situation with Gujarat officials, while emergency responders rushed to the site to rescue, evacuate, and manage the disaster.

Updated: 12-06-2025 16:09 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Air India Plane Crashes in Ahmedabad
A London-bound Air India aircraft tragically crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday, shortly after takeoff, carrying 242 passengers and crew members. The aircraft crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad international airport, causing a devastating scene with thick black smoke visible for miles.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah promptly communicated with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and the Ahmedabad police commissioner to assess the unfolding crisis. He expressed being 'pained beyond words' by the accident and confirmed that disaster response forces had been swiftly dispatched to the crash site.

The flight, air India AI171, which departed at 1338 hrs, included passengers from multiple nationalities, emphasizing the international scope of the tragedy. Emergency responders have been actively involved in rescue, evacuation, and firefighting efforts, with several injured transported to the city's civil hospital for medical treatment.

