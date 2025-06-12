Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad Shakes Community

Tragedy struck in Ahmedabad as an Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after taking off. The Boeing 787-8 was carrying 242 passengers and crew members from India and abroad, causing heartbreak across communities.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal were among those who expressed deep sorrow over the loss. Mann described the news as heart-wrenching, while Kejriwal offered prayers for all those affected.

The crash has prompted reactions from political leaders across the spectrum. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring and Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa similarly conveyed their condolences, hoping for the safety and recovery of all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)