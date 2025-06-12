Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad Shakes Community
A tragic incident occurred when an Air India plane en route from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after takeoff. The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including passengers from India, the UK, Portugal, and Canada. The crash has resulted in widespread sorrow and concern, with leaders expressing condolences.
- Country:
- India
Tragedy struck in Ahmedabad as an Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after taking off. The Boeing 787-8 was carrying 242 passengers and crew members from India and abroad, causing heartbreak across communities.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal were among those who expressed deep sorrow over the loss. Mann described the news as heart-wrenching, while Kejriwal offered prayers for all those affected.
The crash has prompted reactions from political leaders across the spectrum. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring and Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa similarly conveyed their condolences, hoping for the safety and recovery of all involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amusement Park Ride Turns into Nightmare for 36 Stranded Passengers
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Unveils Farmer-Centric Land Pooling Scheme
Bhagwant Mann sends best wishes to Punjab Kings for IPL 2025 final
Ranchi-bound IndiGo flight suffers bird hit, makes emergency landing, all 175 passengers safe: Official.
DMRC Introduces Priority Frisking for Special Passengers