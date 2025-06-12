Maharashtra Mourns Ahmedabad Crash Tragedy
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed grief over the Ahmedabad plane crash, urging airlines to reassess their safety measures. The crash involved a London-bound Air India plane and has prompted national mourning. Immediate rescue efforts were initiated, with the cause under investigation. Both PM Modi and Amit Shah are monitoring the situation.
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar voiced his sorrow following Thursday's tragic airplane crash in Ahmedabad. Pawar stressed that airlines need to reassess their safety protocols to prevent future mishaps, highlighting the national mourning over the incident.
Pawar, present in Akola at the time, found the crash shocking and deeply distressing. He emphasized that the entire state of Maharashtra, alongside the nation, stands in solidarity with the affected families during this time of grief.
Immediate rescue operations were conducted by Gujarat Police, Fire Brigade, Ambulance services, medical teams, and security forces. While the cause of the crash remains undetermined, investigations are underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are actively monitoring the ongoing situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
