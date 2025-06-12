Left Menu

LenDenClub's 48-Hour AI Hackathon: Bridging the Credit Gap in India

LenDenClub is organizing a 48-hour AI Hackathon to develop innovative credit scoring models, aimed at expanding financial inclusion in India. The event will bring together diverse talents to solve unique lending ecosystem challenges, fostering AI-driven solutions to transform credit accessibility for the underserved population.

LenDenClub hosts AI Hackathon powered by AWS to Develop Alternative Scoring Models and Close Credit Gap for the Underserved. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

LenDenClub, the largest peer-to-peer lending platform in India, is gearing up to host an innovative 48-hour AI Hackathon aimed at bridging the credit access gap for India's underserved populations. The event, scheduled for June 13-15, 2025, at its Mumbai headquarters, will see the development of alternative credit scoring models, powered by support from AWS, Bureau, Sign 3, and Mobilewalla.

This initiative aligns with the government's broader mission to enhance credit assessment and integrate more individuals into the formal lending ecosystem, crucial for economic advancement in rural areas. The hackathon has attracted over 1,800 participants globally, with only the top 150 problem-solvers expected to develop human-centric AI solutions tackling India's lending challenges.

Diverse entrants, including tech professionals and students from renowned institutions like IITs and IIMs, will endeavor to create an AI-powered income estimation model and a more empathetic voice assistant, revolutionizing the lending system. With a prize pool of ₹4 lakhs at stake, LenDenClub's event holds potential to significantly shape the future of financial inclusion in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

