Davangere Sugar Company Shines with Sustainable Growth and Strategic Ethanol Focus
Davangere Sugar Company Limited reported robust quarterly and yearly results, showcasing strong revenue and profit driven by operational efficiency, ethanol focus, and farmer engagement. The company expands its sustainability initiatives with increased maize procurement and infrastructure development, supporting India's ethanol blending goals and fostering regional development.
- Country:
- India
Davangere Sugar Company Limited, one of India's most longstanding integrated sugar manufacturers, announced impressive financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company's results underline a solid performance propelled by enhanced operational efficiency, a concentrated focus on ethanol production, and strengthened farmer connections.
For the fourth fiscal quarter, the company achieved a total income of ₹57.48 crore and a profit before tax of ₹2.25 crore, complemented by an EBITDA of ₹10.25 crore. Over the entire fiscal year, a revenue from operations of ₹216.76 crore was reported, alongside a profit after tax amounting to ₹10.83 crore and an 8% year-on-year growth in EBITDA, totaling ₹53.75 crore.
Executive Director Abhijith G Shamanur emphasized the company's commitment to sustainable growth, highlighting ongoing community benefits, the efficiency of their integrated model, and their dedication to environmental responsibility. Strategic reliance on ethanol production, aided by expanded maize procurement, supports government blending targets. The company also enhances infrastructure and farmer partnerships to, among other benefits, secure raw material supply and promote farmer welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kamal Haasan's Remarks Ignite Linguistic Row in Karnataka
BJP's Stand on Discipline and Political Rivalries in Karnataka
Kamal Haasan's Linguistic Remarks Spark Controversy in Karnataka
BJP Stands Firm on Discipline Amidst Political Turbulence in Karnataka
Governor Rejects Reconsideration of Karnataka's Public Procurement Bill