Davangere Sugar Company Shines with Sustainable Growth and Strategic Ethanol Focus

Davangere Sugar Company Limited, one of India's most longstanding integrated sugar manufacturers, announced impressive financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company's results underline a solid performance propelled by enhanced operational efficiency, a concentrated focus on ethanol production, and strengthened farmer connections.

For the fourth fiscal quarter, the company achieved a total income of ₹57.48 crore and a profit before tax of ₹2.25 crore, complemented by an EBITDA of ₹10.25 crore. Over the entire fiscal year, a revenue from operations of ₹216.76 crore was reported, alongside a profit after tax amounting to ₹10.83 crore and an 8% year-on-year growth in EBITDA, totaling ₹53.75 crore.

Executive Director Abhijith G Shamanur emphasized the company's commitment to sustainable growth, highlighting ongoing community benefits, the efficiency of their integrated model, and their dedication to environmental responsibility. Strategic reliance on ethanol production, aided by expanded maize procurement, supports government blending targets. The company also enhances infrastructure and farmer partnerships to, among other benefits, secure raw material supply and promote farmer welfare.

