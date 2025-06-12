Left Menu

Roomani Ishq: A Poetic Love Anthem by Manoj Srivastava

Seven Sky Music releases the romantic single 'Roomani Ishq' by Manoj Srivastava, blending emotive lyrics with engaging beats. The song celebrates love through a dreamy narrative, enhancing the independent Indian music scene. Now streaming on all major platforms, it invites listeners to explore a musical journey full of wonder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:40 IST
Roomani Ishq: A Poetic Love Anthem by Manoj Srivastava
Seven Sky Music Unveils Soulful New Track "Roomani Ishq" by Manoj Srivastava. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, India - June 12: Seven Sky Music, a prominent label championing original Indian tunes, proudly presents 'Roomani Ishq.' This newly released single, crafted and performed by the talented Manoj Srivastava, infuses the music industry with a poetic yet rhythmic romance.

This track is a lyrical ode to love, featuring lines like 'Ghar mein mere kisne chaand-taaron ko bulaya hai,' which paints a vivid picture of a beloved who transforms the mundane into the extraordinary. Its upbeat melody, paired with heartfelt lyrics, makes it perfect for festive and romantic occasions, masterfully balancing sentiment and rhythm.

As the founder of Seven Sky Music, Srivastava is dedicated to elevating Indian original compositions. From its Noida headquarters, the label champions India's independent music sector, promoting collaboration among artists and celebrating the nation's diverse musical heritage. 'Roomani Ishq' is available across all major streaming platforms, offering listeners an opportunity to indulge in a captivating journey of love and music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025