Roomani Ishq: A Poetic Love Anthem by Manoj Srivastava

New Delhi, India - June 12: Seven Sky Music, a prominent label championing original Indian tunes, proudly presents 'Roomani Ishq.' This newly released single, crafted and performed by the talented Manoj Srivastava, infuses the music industry with a poetic yet rhythmic romance.

This track is a lyrical ode to love, featuring lines like 'Ghar mein mere kisne chaand-taaron ko bulaya hai,' which paints a vivid picture of a beloved who transforms the mundane into the extraordinary. Its upbeat melody, paired with heartfelt lyrics, makes it perfect for festive and romantic occasions, masterfully balancing sentiment and rhythm.

As the founder of Seven Sky Music, Srivastava is dedicated to elevating Indian original compositions. From its Noida headquarters, the label champions India's independent music sector, promoting collaboration among artists and celebrating the nation's diverse musical heritage. 'Roomani Ishq' is available across all major streaming platforms, offering listeners an opportunity to indulge in a captivating journey of love and music.

(With inputs from agencies.)