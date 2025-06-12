Left Menu

Tragedy Over Ahmedabad: Plane Crash Investigations Underway

A London-bound Boeing 787-8 from Ahmedabad crashed, with the British High Commission working with local authorities to establish facts and offer support. Carrying 242 passengers, the crash involved numerous nationalities, including Indian, British, Portuguese, and Canadian. Casualties are expected, with international embassies expressing condolences and providing assistance.

Updated: 12-06-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:42 IST
A Boeing 787-8 aircraft on its way from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick has crashed shortly after takeoff, prompting immediate investigations. The British High Commission in India is collaborating with local authorities to confirm details and lend support to those affected by the disaster.

The plane, carrying 242 individuals, comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian. Following the crash near Ahmedabad airport, several casualties are feared, casting a shadow over the international community as embassies express their condolences and concern.

Official statements from the British, Canadian, and Portuguese embassies reflect the gravity of the situation, with promises of assistance and helplines in place for the victims' families. Updates are being provided as authorities piece together the scenario surrounding the tragic incident.

