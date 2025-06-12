Tragedy Over Ahmedabad: Plane Crash Investigations Underway

A Boeing 787-8 aircraft on its way from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick has crashed shortly after takeoff, prompting immediate investigations. The British High Commission in India is collaborating with local authorities to confirm details and lend support to those affected by the disaster.

The plane, carrying 242 individuals, comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian. Following the crash near Ahmedabad airport, several casualties are feared, casting a shadow over the international community as embassies express their condolences and concern.

Official statements from the British, Canadian, and Portuguese embassies reflect the gravity of the situation, with promises of assistance and helplines in place for the victims' families. Updates are being provided as authorities piece together the scenario surrounding the tragic incident.