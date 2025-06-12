Left Menu

Nation Mourns Air India Tragedy: Leaders Extend Condolences

A London-bound Air India flight tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, resulting in numerous casualties among the 242 passengers and crew. Prominent Indian leaders, ministers, and business figures expressed their deep condolences and solidarity with affected families, emphasizing collective grief and support during this distressing time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight bound for London tragically crashed just after departing from Ahmedabad airport, claiming the lives of numerous passengers and crew. The disaster has prompted an outpouring of grief and support from Indian leaders and the general public.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed deep sorrow, extending their condolences to the bereaved families. Transportation Minister Nitin Gadkari assured that disaster response forces are tirelessly working to aid those affected.

Prominent business figures, such as Gautam Adani and Noel Tata, joined political leaders in expressing their condolences. Airline companies, including IndiGo and SpiceJet, also voiced their solidarity with Air India, emphasizing the shared grief amidst this profound tragedy.

