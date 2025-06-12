Left Menu

Tragedy at Takeoff: Investigating Air India Flight 171 Crash

The crash of Air India Flight 171 shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport resulted in a devastating tragedy. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg expressed condolences and pledged full support for the ensuing investigation by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, following international aviation protocols.

A devastating air disaster involving Air India Flight 171 occurred shortly after its takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed into a medical college complex, bursting into flames and likely resulting in high casualties.

Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg issued condolences to the families of the passengers and crew. Ortberg confirmed he has spoken with Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran to offer full support for the investigation. A Boeing team is prepared to assist the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of India.

Under the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization protocols, Boeing will allow India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to lead the inquiry into the tragic crash, which included 242 individuals, consisting of passengers and crew, from various nationalities.

