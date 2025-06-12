Tragedy at Takeoff: Investigating Air India Flight 171 Crash

A devastating air disaster involving Air India Flight 171 occurred shortly after its takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed into a medical college complex, bursting into flames and likely resulting in high casualties.

Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg issued condolences to the families of the passengers and crew. Ortberg confirmed he has spoken with Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran to offer full support for the investigation. A Boeing team is prepared to assist the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of India.

Under the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization protocols, Boeing will allow India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to lead the inquiry into the tragic crash, which included 242 individuals, consisting of passengers and crew, from various nationalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)