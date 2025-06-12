Mid-Air Turnaround: Indigo Flight Returns Following Ahmedabad Runway Closure

In an unexpected turn of events, an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Ahmedabad had to return mid-air due to the closure of Ahmedabad airport's runway following a tragic Air India crash.

The IndiGo flight 6E-318, which took off at 1:49 pm on Thursday, was forced to head back to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport. As a result, flight schedules were disrupted, with some flights cancelled for the day.

The Air India crash involved a Boeing 787-8 aircraft bound for London with 242 individuals onboard, raising fears of casualties. The crash grounded operations at Ahmedabad airport, sending ripples of disruption across flight schedules.