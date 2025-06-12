Left Menu

Mid-Air Turnaround: Indigo Flight Returns Following Ahmedabad Runway Closure

An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Ahmedabad returned to Kolkata due to the closure of Ahmedabad airport's runway following an Air India crash. The incident affected schedules, with several flights cancelled or delayed. The Air India crash involved 242 people, resulting in several feared casualties.

In an unexpected turn of events, an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Ahmedabad had to return mid-air due to the closure of Ahmedabad airport's runway following a tragic Air India crash.

The IndiGo flight 6E-318, which took off at 1:49 pm on Thursday, was forced to head back to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport. As a result, flight schedules were disrupted, with some flights cancelled for the day.

The Air India crash involved a Boeing 787-8 aircraft bound for London with 242 individuals onboard, raising fears of casualties. The crash grounded operations at Ahmedabad airport, sending ripples of disruption across flight schedules.

