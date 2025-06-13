Tragic Plane Crash in Ahmedabad Claims Over 240 Lives

A tragic incident unfolded in Ahmedabad when an Air India flight to London crashed into a medical college hostel. The revised death toll stands at more than 240, down from earlier estimates of 294, due to a double-counting error in body parts.

Vidhi Chaudhary, a senior police officer, clarified that the initial figures were inflated after a meticulous recount. This tragic accident has left the community in shock and mourning as rescue operations continue at the crash site.

The crash site remains a focal point of investigation as authorities work to understand the causes and prevent future tragedies. The incident has prompted discussions on aviation safety standards.