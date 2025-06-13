Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash in Ahmedabad Claims Over 240 Lives

An Air India plane en route to London crashed into a medical college hostel in Ahmedabad, resulting in the deaths of over 240 individuals, according to revised figures. Initial reports had inflated the death toll due to mistakes in counting body parts, said senior police officer Vidhi Chaudhary.

13-06-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded in Ahmedabad when an Air India flight to London crashed into a medical college hostel. The revised death toll stands at more than 240, down from earlier estimates of 294, due to a double-counting error in body parts.

Vidhi Chaudhary, a senior police officer, clarified that the initial figures were inflated after a meticulous recount. This tragic accident has left the community in shock and mourning as rescue operations continue at the crash site.

The crash site remains a focal point of investigation as authorities work to understand the causes and prevent future tragedies. The incident has prompted discussions on aviation safety standards.

