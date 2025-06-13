Push for Air Traffic Control Modernization Amid Safety Concerns

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is advocating for a significant increase in funding for air traffic control modernization in President Donald Trump's tax and budget plan. Duffy, on Thursday, suggested that lawmakers should approve at least $20 billion in initial funding to address critical infrastructure needs.

Major industry stakeholders, including aerospace companies and airlines, have called for $31 billion to upgrade the Federal Aviation Administration's aging air traffic control systems. The current Senate and House versions of the bill propose $12.5 billion, but differ on fund allocation.

Duffy is in talks with Congress to secure an additional $8 to $9 billion. Despite reductions in obsolescence fees by telecom companies, the urgency for funding persists as safety concerns mount, highlighted by near-misses and a deadly crash earlier this year.