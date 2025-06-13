Reliance Extends Condolences: Mukesh Ambani Offers Support After Air India Tragedy

In the wake of the devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has expressed profound grief. The tragedy occurred when a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, flight AI 171, crashed shortly after takeoff en route to London. The incident resulted in significant loss of life and destruction.

Ambani, alongside his wife Nita and the entire Reliance family, extended their heartfelt condolences to those affected. In a statement, he said, 'We are deeply pained and anguished by the grave loss of life and extend our heartfelt condolences to all those impacted by this tragic incident.'

The crash involved 230 passengers and 12 crew members, including nationals from India, Britain, Portugal, and Canada. Ambani assured that Reliance Industries stands ready to support relief efforts, emphasizing solidarity with the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)