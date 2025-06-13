Reliance Extends Condolences: Mukesh Ambani Offers Support After Air India Tragedy
Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani expressed deep sorrow over the Air India crash in Ahmedabad that resulted in numerous casualties. The crash, involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, occurred shortly after takeoff, leading to significant destruction. Ambani conveyed heartfelt condolences and pledged Reliance's support to relief efforts.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of the devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has expressed profound grief. The tragedy occurred when a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, flight AI 171, crashed shortly after takeoff en route to London. The incident resulted in significant loss of life and destruction.
Ambani, alongside his wife Nita and the entire Reliance family, extended their heartfelt condolences to those affected. In a statement, he said, 'We are deeply pained and anguished by the grave loss of life and extend our heartfelt condolences to all those impacted by this tragic incident.'
The crash involved 230 passengers and 12 crew members, including nationals from India, Britain, Portugal, and Canada. Ambani assured that Reliance Industries stands ready to support relief efforts, emphasizing solidarity with the victims and their families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Benign inflation outlook and moderate growth warrant monetary policy to be growth-supportive, says RBI in its annual report.
$266M Boost to Early Intervention Will Clear Waitlists and Transform Support
Modi is criticising Bengal government, when we are supporting Centre's stand against terrorism: CM Mamata Banerjee.
Vantage Markets Triumphs with 'Best Customer Support' Award
Historic Support? BJP vs Congress on Farmers' MSP Saga