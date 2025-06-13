Clouded Skies: The Turbulence of Middle East Airspace Navigation

Airlines were forced to rapidly adjust flight paths on Friday as Israel launched air strikes against targets in Iran, leading to alterations in airspace management over Israel, Iran, Iraq, and Jordan. This move, captured by Flightradar24, underscores the growing operational challenges and safety concerns for airlines amid escalating global conflict zones.

According to Osprey Flight Solutions, six commercial aircraft have been unintentionally shot down since 2001. Israel's recent offensive, targeting Iran's nuclear capabilities and military infrastructure, has further increased regional tensions, also prompting heightened alert at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, which remains closed.

Several airlines, including Air India, Emirates, and Lufthansa, navigated alternative routes as the situation unfolded. Iraq and Jordan also sealed their airspaces, complicating flight traffic in one of the world's busiest corridors between Europe and the Gulf. Meanwhile, Safe Airspace, an aviation risk monitoring platform, has advised utmost caution for operators in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)