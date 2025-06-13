Air India Flight Makes Emergency Return to Phuket Amid Security Alert

In a mid-air security alert, an Air India flight destined for Delhi from Phuket made an emergency return on Friday, an airline official confirmed.

The Airbus A320neo aircraft landed safely back at Phuket International Airport, undergoing essential security checks as part of the protocol, the official added.

The passenger count remains unconfirmed, but all onboard were deplaned and subjected to security scans, with authorities also inspecting cargo for potential threats.