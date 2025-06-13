Air India Flight Makes Emergency Return to Phuket Amid Security Alert
An Air India flight en route from Phuket to Delhi returned to Phuket due to a security alert. The aircraft, an Airbus A320neo, landed safely at Phuket International Airport and underwent security checks. Passengers were safely deplaned as security agencies conducted thorough checks.
In a mid-air security alert, an Air India flight destined for Delhi from Phuket made an emergency return on Friday, an airline official confirmed.
The Airbus A320neo aircraft landed safely back at Phuket International Airport, undergoing essential security checks as part of the protocol, the official added.
The passenger count remains unconfirmed, but all onboard were deplaned and subjected to security scans, with authorities also inspecting cargo for potential threats.
