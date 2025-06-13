Tragedy Strikes as Air India Flight Crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India flight tragically crashed in Ahmedabad, resulting in the loss of 265 lives, including Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, widely regarded as a respectable member of society. The accident occurred shortly after takeoff as the Boeing 787 Dreamliner collided with a medical college complex.

Captain Sabharwal, a resident of Mumbai, lived with his father Pushkaraj, a former member of the DGCA. His loss has left the community in shock, with Wing Commander (Retd) Sanjay Pai highlighting the impact on those who knew him.

The crash also claimed the lives of crew members Deepak Pathak and Irfan Shaikh, both esteemed professionals in the aviation sector. Families of passengers, including those of Javed Ali from London, are grappling with their loss, while communities come together to mourn.