Expedited Claim Settlements for Air India Crash Victims
In response to the Air India crash, LIC announced relaxed claim procedures for victims, prioritizing expedited settlements. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance also established a dedicated desk for swift claim processing. Both insurance companies have minimized documentation requirements to aid affected families effectively.
- Country:
- India
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced an expedited claim settlement process for the victims of the recent Air India plane crash. The company has assured that any evidence of death from government records or compensation from authorities will be accepted in place of death certificates.
Efforts are being made to ensure that claims are settled quickly for affected families. Additionally, LIC has provided contact information for further assistance, encouraging claimants to reach out to their nearest branch or call their helpline.
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has also initiated measures to prioritize death and disability claim settlements. A dedicated desk has been established to expedite claims using minimal documentation, offering crucial support to impacted families during this crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Liberty General Insurance Launches 'Bharose Ka Vaada, Bima Ke Saath' in Delhi
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Declares ₹250 Crore Bonus: Exciting Milestone Ahead of IPO
Sweden Tightens Grip on Russia's Shadow Fleet with New Insurance Checks
CBO Projects Significant Health Insurance Losses Under Tax-Cut Bill
Unlocking the Factors Behind Your Bike Insurance Premium