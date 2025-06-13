Left Menu

Expedited Claim Settlements for Air India Crash Victims

In response to the Air India crash, LIC announced relaxed claim procedures for victims, prioritizing expedited settlements. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance also established a dedicated desk for swift claim processing. Both insurance companies have minimized documentation requirements to aid affected families effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:39 IST
Expedited Claim Settlements for Air India Crash Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced an expedited claim settlement process for the victims of the recent Air India plane crash. The company has assured that any evidence of death from government records or compensation from authorities will be accepted in place of death certificates.

Efforts are being made to ensure that claims are settled quickly for affected families. Additionally, LIC has provided contact information for further assistance, encouraging claimants to reach out to their nearest branch or call their helpline.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has also initiated measures to prioritize death and disability claim settlements. A dedicated desk has been established to expedite claims using minimal documentation, offering crucial support to impacted families during this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025