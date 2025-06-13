Expedited Claim Settlements for Air India Crash Victims

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced an expedited claim settlement process for the victims of the recent Air India plane crash. The company has assured that any evidence of death from government records or compensation from authorities will be accepted in place of death certificates.

Efforts are being made to ensure that claims are settled quickly for affected families. Additionally, LIC has provided contact information for further assistance, encouraging claimants to reach out to their nearest branch or call their helpline.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has also initiated measures to prioritize death and disability claim settlements. A dedicated desk has been established to expedite claims using minimal documentation, offering crucial support to impacted families during this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)