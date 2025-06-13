Left Menu

Tragic Collapse at Chennai Metro Site: Investigation Underway

A fatal incident occurred when two girders collapsed at a Chennai Metro construction site, leading to the death of a man. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited announced an investigation into the cause of the collapse, which happened after an A-frame support failed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at a Chennai Metro construction site when two girders unexpectedly collapsed, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist. The collapse took place near the L&T Head Office in Manapakkam and was caused by a supporting A-frame that gave way, according to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

Chennai Metro representatives confirmed the fatality and issued a statement expressing deep regret over the loss of life. The statement further clarified that a comprehensive investigation will be conducted to determine the reasons behind the structural failure that led to this unfortunate event.

Efforts to clear the debris began immediately, with CMRL and its contractors working swiftly at the accident site. The authority assured the public of a detailed examination to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

