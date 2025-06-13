Left Menu

LOT Polish Airlines Avoid Iranian Airspace Amid Regional Tensions

LOT Polish Airlines has ceased using Iranian airspace for flights to Asia following recent regional tensions spurred by Israeli strikes on Iran. The airline ensures that flights to India and other Asian destinations continue as scheduled, as confirmed by a spokesperson to news agency PAP.

LOT Polish Airlines has announced that it is bypassing Iranian airspace for its flights to Asia. This decision follows recent regional tensions triggered by Israeli military actions against Iran.

While flights to India and other Asian destinations remain on schedule, the airline has chosen alternative routes to ensure passenger safety.

The decision was confirmed by a spokesperson to Poland's state news agency PAP, underscoring the airline's commitment to adapting to geopolitical developments.

