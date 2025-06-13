BPTP's Gurugram Experience Center Wins International Property Award
BPTP, a prominent Indian real estate developer, has announced a significant achievement: its Experience Center in Gurugram has been awarded the 2025-26 International Property Award. Designed in collaboration with the acclaimed design firm Space Matrix, this accolade highlights the center's innovative design, customer-focused approach, and architectural brilliance.
Situated within the prestigious Oberoi Hotel in Gurugram, the 5,500-square-foot facility offers a unique, immersive sales environment. It acts as more than just a physical space—a bridge fostering emotional and aspirational connections between the BPTP brand and its clientele, drawing inspiration from classic French estate elegance with a modern twist.
Amaan Chawla, Director of BPTP, expressed deep appreciation for the international recognition, emphasizing the brand's dedication to creating enhanced customer experiences. CEO of Space Matrix, Akshay Lakhanpal, echoed this, describing the center as a space that narrates a story, evokes strong emotions, and elevates the customer journey.
This award solidifies BPTP's commitment not only to constructing buildings but creating inspiring environments that connect. With over 50 million sq. ft. delivered across Delhi-NCR, BPTP remains a trusted name in Indian real estate, renowned for innovation and excellence.
Founded in 2001, Space Matrix is a global design consultancy renowned for transformative workplace designs. With a significant global presence and a ranking of #2 in Interior Design Magazine's International Design Giants 2024, they continue to craft impactful spaces across Asia, the Middle East, and the US.
