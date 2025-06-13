Investigating the Boeing 787-8 Crash in Ahmedabad

Air India and the Indian government are currently investigating the Boeing 787-8 crash that occurred in Ahmedabad, which tragically resulted in the deaths of more than 240 individuals. The investigation is centered on several elements, including the plane's engine thrust, its flaps, and why the landing gear remained open, a source with direct knowledge informed Reuters.

The probe is not confined just to the aircraft's technical aspects, but also includes an examination of Air India's maintenance procedures to determine whether any negligence contributed to the disaster.

The tragic incident on Thursday has put a spotlight on both the airline's and the manufacturer's attention to detail and safety protocols, with the government closely monitoring the developments to ensure accountability and future safety.

