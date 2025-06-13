Left Menu

Investigating the Boeing 787-8 Crash in Ahmedabad

The crash of Boeing 787-8 in Ahmedabad is under investigation by Air India and the Indian government. Areas of focus include engine thrust, flaps, and landing gear functionality. They are also examining Air India's maintenance practices as over 240 fatalities were reported in the tragic incident.

Updated: 13-06-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Air India and the Indian government are currently investigating the Boeing 787-8 crash that occurred in Ahmedabad, which tragically resulted in the deaths of more than 240 individuals. The investigation is centered on several elements, including the plane's engine thrust, its flaps, and why the landing gear remained open, a source with direct knowledge informed Reuters.

The probe is not confined just to the aircraft's technical aspects, but also includes an examination of Air India's maintenance procedures to determine whether any negligence contributed to the disaster.

The tragic incident on Thursday has put a spotlight on both the airline's and the manufacturer's attention to detail and safety protocols, with the government closely monitoring the developments to ensure accountability and future safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

