Odisha Greenlights Massive Investment Boost to Create Over 10,500 Jobs
The Odisha government has approved 17 investment proposals totaling Rs 3,878.86 crore. These projects, spanning multiple sectors, will generate over 10,584 jobs across 11 districts. Notable investments include Greenwave Circularity's recycled plastic facility and MAS India's textile mill, reinforcing sectoral growth and employment in the region.
The Odisha government has announced approval for 17 investment initiatives valued at Rs 3,878.86 crore, set to create 10,584 new jobs across 11 districts. These decisions were made during a State Level Single Window Clearance Authority meeting, under the guidance of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.
The approved projects cover sectors such as plastics, textiles, electronics, food processing, and renewable energy. Significant projects include Greenwave Circularity's recycled plastic manufacturing in Khurda and MAS India's textile processing mill. These ventures signal a strong push for sectoral development and job creation in Odisha.
Alongside projects in infrastructure and tourism, such as a logistics park in Khurda and an eco-resort in Puri, the latest investments indicate Odisha's commitment to economic revitalization. This is further underscored by upcoming projects in the steel and chemicals sectors, promising to enhance the regional industrial landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
