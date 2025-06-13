SIA Shares Tumble After Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

Shares of Singapore Airlines (SIA), a stakeholder in Air India, faced a decline on the Singapore Exchange on Friday, following a fatal crash involving the Indian airline's aircraft in Ahmedabad.

The crash, which occurred on Thursday, involved an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that was en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. Tragically, of the 242 passengers onboard, only one survived.

In response, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has mandated additional safety inspections for Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, which is powered by GEnx engines, to ensure enhanced operational safety.