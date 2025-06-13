SIA Shares Tumble After Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad
Following a tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, shares of Singapore Airlines, which owns a stake in the Indian carrier, fell on the Singapore Exchange. The crash involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, resulting in only one survivor out of 242 occupants. Enhanced safety inspections have been ordered by the DGCA.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:06 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
Shares of Singapore Airlines (SIA), a stakeholder in Air India, faced a decline on the Singapore Exchange on Friday, following a fatal crash involving the Indian airline's aircraft in Ahmedabad.
The crash, which occurred on Thursday, involved an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that was en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. Tragically, of the 242 passengers onboard, only one survived.
In response, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has mandated additional safety inspections for Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, which is powered by GEnx engines, to ensure enhanced operational safety.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Aviation regulator DGCA extends IndiGo's damp leasing of two Turkish Airlines' wide-body planes by three months till August 31: Sources.
DGCA Extends IndiGo's Damp Lease Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
Celebrating PM's vision of 'Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat': Three-Day Indian Folk Carnival concludes in Ahmedabad
Finland Opens New Honorary Consulate in Ahmedabad, Strengthening Ties with India
BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla quashes political agenda speculations in IPL final venue shift from Kolkata to Ahmedabad