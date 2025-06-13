Left Menu

SIA Shares Tumble After Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

Following a tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, shares of Singapore Airlines, which owns a stake in the Indian carrier, fell on the Singapore Exchange. The crash involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, resulting in only one survivor out of 242 occupants. Enhanced safety inspections have been ordered by the DGCA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:06 IST
SIA Shares Tumble After Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Shares of Singapore Airlines (SIA), a stakeholder in Air India, faced a decline on the Singapore Exchange on Friday, following a fatal crash involving the Indian airline's aircraft in Ahmedabad.

The crash, which occurred on Thursday, involved an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that was en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. Tragically, of the 242 passengers onboard, only one survived.

In response, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has mandated additional safety inspections for Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, which is powered by GEnx engines, to ensure enhanced operational safety.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025