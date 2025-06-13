Left Menu

Diplomacy's New Frontier: Connecting Continents through IMEEC

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the strategic significance of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) in global connectivity. The two corridors, enhancing Asia-Europe-Middle East integration, aim to revolutionize trade and diplomacy. Jaishankar emphasized the enduring impact such infrastructure can have, reminiscent of the Suez Canal's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marseille | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Highlighting connectivity as a crucial element in diplomacy, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) as a transformative project set to enhance land and sea connectivity between Europe and the Pacific.

The IMEEC will consist of two primary routes: an eastern corridor linking India to the Gulf and a northern corridor connecting the Gulf to Europe. This initiative aims to bolster infrastructure on a scale comparable to the historic Suez Canal.

Announced during the 2023 G20 Leaders' Summit, the IMEEC will involve global stakeholders like the EU, US, and several Middle Eastern and European nations, focusing on boosting trade, securing supply chains, and generating jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

