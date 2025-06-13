Agoda Eyes India: Key Growth and Safety Amidst Aviation Tragedy

CEO of travel booking platform Agoda, Omri Morgenshtern, emphasized India's crucial market position, anticipating substantial growth in the Indian workforce, currently at 800 employees.

Highlighting India's potential, the CEO stated, 'India's growth is hard to ignore.' His remarks came shortly after a tragic Air India crash, stressing safety measures.

Moreover, despite a decline in bookings following a terror attack in May, Agoda observed a robust recovery in June, reflecting resilience in the hospitality sector.

