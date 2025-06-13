Left Menu

Agoda Eyes India: Key Growth and Safety Amidst Aviation Tragedy

Agoda CEO Omri Morgenshtern highlights India's key market role, projecting significant growth in Indian workforce. Following an Air India crash, aviation safety demands are stressed. Despite a May dip in bookings due to a terror attack, Agoda reports a strong recovery in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:43 IST
Agoda Eyes India: Key Growth and Safety Amidst Aviation Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CEO of travel booking platform Agoda, Omri Morgenshtern, emphasized India's crucial market position, anticipating substantial growth in the Indian workforce, currently at 800 employees.

Highlighting India's potential, the CEO stated, 'India's growth is hard to ignore.' His remarks came shortly after a tragic Air India crash, stressing safety measures.

Moreover, despite a decline in bookings following a terror attack in May, Agoda observed a robust recovery in June, reflecting resilience in the hospitality sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025