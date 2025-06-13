Agoda Eyes India: Key Growth and Safety Amidst Aviation Tragedy
Agoda CEO Omri Morgenshtern highlights India's key market role, projecting significant growth in Indian workforce. Following an Air India crash, aviation safety demands are stressed. Despite a May dip in bookings due to a terror attack, Agoda reports a strong recovery in June.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:43 IST
- Country:
- India
CEO of travel booking platform Agoda, Omri Morgenshtern, emphasized India's crucial market position, anticipating substantial growth in the Indian workforce, currently at 800 employees.
Highlighting India's potential, the CEO stated, 'India's growth is hard to ignore.' His remarks came shortly after a tragic Air India crash, stressing safety measures.
Moreover, despite a decline in bookings following a terror attack in May, Agoda observed a robust recovery in June, reflecting resilience in the hospitality sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Empowering Change: Manipur's Women Lead Biodiversity-Driven Economic Growth
India's Economy Surges: Q4FY25 Growth at 7%
Benign inflation outlook and moderate growth warrant monetary policy to be growth-supportive, says RBI in its annual report.
RBI Prioritizes Liquidity and Stability for Economic Growth
India's Economic Growth Trajectory: Poised to Lead through FY26