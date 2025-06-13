Tragedy on Takeoff: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Investigators successfully retrieved the critical Black box from the tragic Air India flight that crashed en route to London, killing all but one of the 242 passengers and crew. Recovered from a medical college's rooftop, the box is vital to understanding the flight's catastrophic failure.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) announced a breakthrough with the recovery of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), commonly called the Black box. The Black box's data will be pivotal in piecing together the airplane's fateful last moments, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site to extend his condolences and meet survivors.

As families of victims grapple with identifying remains, the DGCA has called for heightened inspections of Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet. Meanwhile, vigilance from aviation experts centers on probable causes like engine issues and bird strikes, as international aides join the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)